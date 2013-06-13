FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royalty Pharma granted injuction as pursues Elan bid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Royalty Pharma granted injuction as pursues Elan bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Royalty Pharma was granted an injunction by the Irish High Court on Thursday that means its bid for Elan may not be doomed if some votes go against it at a meeting of the Irish drug company’s shareholders next week.

United States-based Royalty had made its offer for Elan contingent on the Irish company’s shareholders rejecting a series of four resolutions at the meeting to be held on Monday.

It has since said it wants to ease its requirement for all four resolutions to be rejected but was stopped from making the change last week by Ireland’s takeover panel.

Justice Peter Kelly granted the injunction and set a hearing for next Wednesday to decide if Royalty will be allowed to challenge the panel’s decision.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.