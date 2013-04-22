Elan board unanimously rejects Royalty Pharma bid

DUBLIN, April 22 (Reuters) - The board of Irish drugmaker Elan unanimously rejected a formal bid from Royalty Pharma on Monday, saying the U.S. investment firm’s offer of $11.25 a share grossly undervalues the company.

Royalty launched a cash offer a week ago worth up to $7.3 billion, or $12 per Elan share, improving on an initial proposal to take over the Dublin-based company and the lucrative royalty rights on its main drug.

That offer depended on the outcome of a $1 billion share buyback conducted by Elan last week. Royalty lowered the bid to $11.25 a share as a result of the pricing of the buyback.