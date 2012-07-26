FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources
July 26, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Indonesia's Elang Mahkota to sell TV stakes-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s media firm PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi aims to raise up to 1.95 trillion rupiah ($205.64 million) via two block sales of up to 6 percent of each of its TV units, sources with direct knowledge of the deals said on Thursday.

The company is offering 78 million shares of TV operator PT Surya Citra Media, with an upsize option of up to 39 million shares at a price range of 9,830-10,585 rupiah per share, a discount between 2 to 9 percent of Thursday’s closing price.

Elang Mahkota also offering 81 million shares of its other TV operator Indosiar Karya Media, with an upsize option of up to 40.5 million shares at a price range of 5,460-5,880 rupiah per share, two sources said.

Brokerage CLSA is the sole global coordinator for both offerings.

Elang Mahkota declined to comment. ($1 = 9,482.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA and Daniel Stanton from IFR in SINGAPORE. Editing by Jane Merriman)

