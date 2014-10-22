FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $85 mln in contracts in Asia
October 22, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems wins $85 mln in contracts in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won contracts from an Asian country totalling $85 million, mostly for an F-5 aircraft avionics upgrade programme.

The balance of the amount is for the supply of electro-optic and communications systems. The contracts will be carried out over three years.

Elbit Systems did not name the Asian country.

“We have witnessed a growing demand for upgrades of this nature and we trust that further customers will follow,” Elbit Systems Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
