Israel's Elbit wins $50 mln Asia-Pacific airborne system deal

JERUSALEM, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Tuesday it won a $50 million contract to supply an airborne system to an unnamed Asia-Pacific country.

The contract for the system, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, will be performed over a three-year period by Elbit Systems’ ISTAR Division, which will be the prime contractor for this program.

The system will provide the ability to perform advanced functions such as mission planning, battlefield management, terrain analysis and simulation modelling, both before and during intelligence-gathering operations, Elbit said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)