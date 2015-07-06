FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit to supply Skylens display to planemaker ATR
July 6, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Elbit to supply Skylens display to planemaker ATR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - Israeli defense electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it signed a contract to supply its latest wearable head-up display to regional planemaker ATR to assist pilots of the new ATR-600 series.

Elbit’s Skylens device, worn like ski goggles, displays high-resolution symbols and video on a transparent visor, allowing pilots to take off and land in low visibility conditions such as fog with less dependence on airport instruments.

ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Finmeccanica, will be the launch customer for Skylens. Certification is expected by 2017.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

