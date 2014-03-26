FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit to supply Brazil with unmanned aircraft
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's Elbit to supply Brazil with unmanned aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said it was awarded a contract by the Brazilian Air Force to supply an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that will be used for safety and security missions during this summer’s World Cup.

Financial details were not disclosed but Elbit said on Wednesday the contract’s amount is not material to the company.

The Hermes 900 UAS will be supplied within two months, it said.

The Hermes 900, which will be equipped with a new and advanced intelligence gathering system, will be operated by Brazil’s Air Force in combined missions with the Hermes 450 fleet that is already in operational use, Elbit said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.