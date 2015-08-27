FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elbit Systems wins $115 mln Israeli police force contract
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $115 mln Israeli police force contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won a contract worth $115 million to supply leasing and maintenance services for the Israeli police force’s aircraft.

The contract, awarded following a public tender, will be performed over 20 years and will include acquiring six new helicopters, adapting them to meet the police requirements and performing routine maintenance, Elbit said.

The helicopters’ configuration and onboard mission systems will be fitted to accommodate a variety of missions such as surveillance and policing, search and rescue, command and control and fire-fighting. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.