Elbit Systems wins $78 mln contract for intelligence system
September 6, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $78 mln contract for intelligence system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday it won a contract from a European country to supply an unmanned aircraft system (UAS)-based intelligence system in a contract valued at over $78 million.

The contract will be delivered over a two-year period by Elbit Systems’ ISTAR Division, established several months ago as a result of combining Elbit’s electro-optics and UAS divisions.

The system will include a multi-sensor electro-optics system capable of long-range visual intelligence for both day and night. The system is adaptable for a large variety of airborne applications, Elbit said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

