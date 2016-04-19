Israel's Elbit Systems gets $30 mln Australian defence contract

TEL AVIV, April 19 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Tuesday its Australian subsidiary won a contract worth $30 million from Australia’s Department of Defence for the supply of thermal weapon sights.

The XACTth65 is a small, lightweight product with high performance during day and night operations. The contract will be carried out over two years.

Elbit Systems is already supplying the Australian defence forces with command, control and communications systems and is in the process of integrating those systems with various sensors. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)