FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Elbit Systems wins $100 mln deal from Israel's Defence Ministry
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 8:58 AM / 5 months ago

Elbit Systems wins $100 mln deal from Israel's Defence Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 22 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a $100 million contract from Israel's Ministry of Defence for the supply of advanced radio systems.

Elbit Systems will manufacture and provide hundreds of radio systems over five years. Elbit said it is expected to receive an additional order to provide repair and maintenance services for 15 years.

To help handle the new contract, Elbit will expand its manufacturing and maintenance site in the southern city of Arad to include 100 employees.

The maintenance activity will be performed under an outsourcing model. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.