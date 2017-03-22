Elbit Systems wins $100 mln deal from Israel's Defence Ministry

TEL AVIV, March 22 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a $100 million contract from Israel's Ministry of Defence for the supply of advanced radio systems.

Elbit Systems will manufacture and provide hundreds of radio systems over five years. Elbit said it is expected to receive an additional order to provide repair and maintenance services for 15 years.

To help handle the new contract, Elbit will expand its manufacturing and maintenance site in the southern city of Arad to include 100 employees.

The maintenance activity will be performed under an outsourcing model. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)