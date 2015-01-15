FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit Systems wins $117 mln in Israel defence contracts
January 15, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $117 mln in Israel defence contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won contracts worth $117 million from Israel’s Ministry of Defence for the supply of command, control, computer, communications and intelligence (C4I) systems.

Most of the agreements will be carried out over six years.

Under the contracts, Israel-based Elbit said it will develop the next generation of the digital army project, a master programme to computerise all operations in the land forces, connecting all field and command echelons into a central data network.

The company will also develop communications systems and wide band radio systems. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
