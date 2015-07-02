FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $150 mln Benelux contract
July 2, 2015

Israel's Elbit Systems wins $150 mln Benelux contract

TEL AVIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday a subsidiary won a contract worth $150 million from the Dutch Ministry of Defence to supply advanced systems for infantry soldiers in the Benelux countries.

The contract will be carried out over five years. Elbit Systems Land and C4I Ltd will serve as the programme’s prime contractor and Thales Netherlands BV will be its main sub-contractor. Other local companies will take part.

The Smart Vest programme is a co-operation between the soldier modernisation programmes of the Benelux countries: Netherlands’ VOSS, Belgium’s BEST and Luxemburg’s COMPASS. It will provide ground soldiers with a light-weight system to enhance survivability and safety while increasing their capabilities in the digital battlefield.

The programme will include wearable, protective systems for the soldier, command and control systems, specialised displays and vehicle systems. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

