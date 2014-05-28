FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit Systems wins $133 mln homeland security deal in Latin America
May 28, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $133 mln homeland security deal in Latin America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 28 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract to supply systems in the amount of $133 million for homeland security (HLS) applications to a customer in Latin America.

The systems include command, control and intelligence capabilities to be operated via dedicated control centres intended to play a major role in fighting crime, preventing violence and improving citizens’ safety. The contract will be carried out over one year.

“This award is another significant milestone for Elbit Systems in the HLS field, in which we are witnessing a growing demand worldwide,” Bezhalel Machlis, chief executive of Elbit Systems, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

