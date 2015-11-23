FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit says plane missile defence system passes NATO test
#Industrials
November 23, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Elbit says plane missile defence system passes NATO test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An Israeli system that protects planes from shoulder-fired missiles has passed a test conducted by NATO, which could open up new markets for the technology in member states, defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Monday.

Elbit’s system, called MUSIC, is fitted on aircraft and can jam incoming heat-seeking missiles with a laser. Israeli carriers are already using the technology.

The NATO test took place in October in Germany on an Airbus C295 aircraft, said Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence firm.

“A successful NATO test may promote the installation of such systems among companies in member states of the organization,” it said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)

