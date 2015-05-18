FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue, profit rise
May 18, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue, profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported on Monday slightly higher quarterly profit as the boost in its backlog over the past two years translated into revenue growth.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence company, earned $1.23 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $706.6 million from $682.6 million.

“We are focused on adapting to market trends and needs,” Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.

This has led Elbit to create a division known as ISTAR to provide customers with intelligence solutions as well as a new cyber security company called CYBERBIT, he said.

Elbit’s backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end of March from $6.06 billion a year earlier.

Elbit declared a dividend of 35 cents per share for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

