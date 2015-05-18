UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue, profit rise

(Adds comments from CEO, analyst)

TEL AVIV, May 18 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems expects its cyber security and intelligence systems to boost business in the coming years and reported higher quarterly profit and revenue on Monday.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence company, earned $1.23 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.22 a year earlier though a higher tax rate weighed on the 2015 quarter. Revenue rose to $706.6 million from $682.6 million.

“We are focused on adapting to market trends and needs,” Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.

This has led Elbit to create a division known as ISTAR to provide customers with intelligence systems, including its unmanned air vehicles and electro-optic sensors.

Elbit has also established a new cyber security company called CYBERBIT, he said.

Elbit’s backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end of March from $6.06 billion a year earlier. Elbit said the boost in its backlog over the past two years translated into revenue growth in the first quarter.

“U.S. defence budgets are returning to growth and this is an important market for us,” Machlis told Reuters, adding this will be reflected in future results.

The appreciation of the dollar also supports Elbit’s exports.

Leumi Capital Markets analyst Ella Fried said the strengthening of the dollar will be fully felt on Elbit’s results only towards next year due to hedging contracts the company has for this year.

Elbit’s shares were flat in midday trade at 304.1 shekels ($79.71).

Elbit declared a dividend of 35 cents per share for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. ($1 = 3.8151 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Louise Heavens)