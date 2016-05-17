FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit, revenue rise
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit, revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 17 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in sales, a growing order backlog and lower financial expenses.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.04 a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $721.2 million from $706.6 million.

“The ongoing growth in the backlog coupled with an improving environment for defence spending throughout the world, positions us well to continue our long-term growth for the foreseeable future,” said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.

Elbit’s order backlog at the end of March reached $6.8 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year earlier.

Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.