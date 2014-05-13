FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit tops estimates
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 13 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported flat quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as the company won contracts in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the company said on Tuesday.

The company earned $1.22 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue rose to $682.6 million from $680.2 million.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast to earn $1.07 a share on revenue of $697.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its backlog of orders rose to $6.06 billion at the end of March from $5.78 billion a year earlier.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis noted the company’s backlog surpassed $6 billion for the first time.

“The growth in backlog, including recent contract awards in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, is an indication of stability and has the potential to support revenue growth over the coming years,” he said.

Elbit declared a dividend of 32 cents per share for the first quarter, up from 30 cents for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.