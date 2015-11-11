FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue rise
November 11, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales, a growing order backlog and favourable exchange rates.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Wednesday it earned $1.46 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.03 a year earlier.

Revenue gained 5.8 percent to $764.8 million, led by growth in sales of land systems to Asia Pacific.

“Our results in the third quarter reflect a strong performance in Asia-Pacific, driven by increased defence spending in this region over the past few years,” said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.

“We are also witnessing a growing renewal of interest for our technologies and operational solutions in Europe, which creates the potential for future growth in this important market.”

Elbit’s order backlog amounted to $6.4 billion, up from $6.2 billion a year ago.

Elbit declared a dividend of 37 cents a share for the third quarter, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

