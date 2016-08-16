FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israel's Elbit Systems reports higher Q2 profit, revenue
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Israel's Elbit Systems reports higher Q2 profit, revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit and revenue, especially in Europe and Israel, as well as a growing order backlog.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.47 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.25 year earlier.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said revenue grew to $804.5 million from $749.6 million.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said Elbit's diversified portfolio has enabled the company to grow in the defence and homeland security markets.

"Based on our backlog of orders and market position, we have the potential to continue this trend for the foreseeable future."

Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.8 billion from $6.3 billion.

Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents per share, unchanged from the first quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.