9 months ago
Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue gain
November 17, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased revenue and a gain from a commercial spin-off business.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Thursday it earned $1.48 per diluted share in the third quarter, up from $1.16 a year earlier.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said revenue grew to $780.8 million from $764.8 million.

Elbit recorded a $10.5 million gain related to valuation of shares in a newly established Israeli subsidiary due to a third party investment. The unit, established in July, is acting in the area of energy technology for civilian transportation applications.

"This is a result of our efforts to adapt some of our technologies for civilian applications, around which we build viable companies," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis. "We look forward to reaping the fruits of these initiatives over the coming years."

Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.8 billion from $6.4 billion.

Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents per share, unchanged from the second quarter. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

