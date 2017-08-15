FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 profit up as U.S., Europe, Africa sales rise
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 6:54 AM / an hour ago

Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 profit up as U.S., Europe, Africa sales rise

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a rise in sales to the United States, Europe and Africa.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it had earned $1.61 per diluted shares excluding one-time items in the three-month period, up from $1.47 a year earlier.

It said revenue rose to $818.3 million from $804.5 million.

Elbit's order backlog climbed to $7.33 billion at the end of June from $6.82 billion a year earlier. It said 72 percent of the backlog were orders from abroad, while 57 percent of the backlog was for delivery in 2017 and 2018.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents for the second quarter, unchanged from the first quarter.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Edmund blair

