FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elbit to supply Asian country with artillery, radio systems
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 14, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Elbit to supply Asian country with artillery, radio systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems won two contracts from an Asian country to supply defence systems at a total value of $50 million, the Israeli defence electronics firm said on Sunday.

Under the first contract, Elbit will supply within three years the country’s artillery corps with the ATMOS autonomous artillery system for $30 million. The system enhances mission flexibility, reaction speed and survivability of the crew and the system.

Under the second contract Elbit will supply the country’s armed forces with personal radio systems, for $20 million, which will be supplied within a year. About Elbit Systems (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.