Elbit wins $80 mln Asian deal to upgrade armoured vehicles

TEL AVIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its subsidiary Elbit Systems Electro-optics Elop won an $80 million contract to upgrade armoured fighting vehicles of an Asian customer.

Under the programme, which will be performed over two years, Elop will integrate advanced systems for enhanced effectiveness, including for night operations, of the weapon systems installed onboard the AFV, Elbit said.

Earlier this week Elbit said it won a contract worth $115 million to supply an Asian customer with electronic warfare systems for multi-purpose land missions.