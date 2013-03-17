FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit Systems wins $115 mln defence contract from Asian customer
March 17, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $115 mln defence contract from Asian customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 17 (Reuters) - Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said its wholly owned subsidiary Elisra won a contract worth about $115 million to supply an Asian customer with electronic warfare (EW) systems for multi-purpose land missions.

The systems will be delivered over two years, Elbit said on Sunday.

“We are experiencing a growing global demand for various types of EW systems and I trust that further customers will follow and select our advanced systems as their preferred solution,” said Edgar Maimon, general manager of Elisra.

