Elbit Systems unit wins $50 mln contract from BAE Systems
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
March 5, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Elbit Systems unit wins $50 mln contract from BAE Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, March 5 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said M7 Aerospace, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems of America, will be working with BAE Systems to provide logistics support for the T-34, T-44 and T-6 aircraft.

BAE Systems, which won a contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command, awarded M7 a subcontract of $50 million to be carried out over five years, Elbit said on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to team with BAE Systems for this opportunity and to serve the United States Chief of Naval Air Training,” said Raanan Horowitz, CEO of Elbit Systems of America.

