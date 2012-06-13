FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elbit Systems wins $80 mln contract from Boeing
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $80 mln contract from Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said its Israeli subsidiary Elbit Systems - Cyclone won a contract valued at about $80 million for the supply of structural components toBoeing Co.

The components will be supplied over seven years, Elbit Systems said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We believe this contract with Boeing will pave the way for further business in the fast-growing aerostructures market, characterised by advanced technologies and innovative composite materials,” Yoram Shmuely, co-general manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division, said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.