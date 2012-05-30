FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elbit Systems gets $30 mln Israel defence contract
May 30, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Elbit Systems gets $30 mln Israel defence contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems won a follow-on contract by the Israel Ministry of Defence, valued at $30 million, to integrate the F-15 fighter jet array into the mission training centre Elbit Systems is establishing for the Israeli Air Force.

Elbit Systems was previously awarded a contract by the Ministry of Defence to establish the F-16 training centre. The new follow-on contract will enable the IAF fighter aircraft array to perform joint mission training in operational flights and formation, as well as to perform joint training with other armed forces.

The centre enables training in various mission scenarios, in varying war zones and in the relevant threat environment of each war zone.

