Elbit Systems wins $15 mln Israel air force contract
January 15, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

Elbit Systems wins $15 mln Israel air force contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a contract from the Ministry of Defence worth about $15 million to upgrade the Israeli air force’s C-130H Hercules transport aircraft.

The contract will be carried out over two years, Elbit said in a statement.

Elbit will supply the air force with additional C-130H capabilities as a follow-on to a previous contract signed in 2012. The new capabilities will allow the aircraft to meet the international communications navigation and surveillance/air traffic management standard and operate in commercial airspace. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

