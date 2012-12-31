FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elbit Systems gets Israeli defence contracts worth $315 mln
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 31, 2012 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

Elbit Systems gets Israeli defence contracts worth $315 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems has won various contracts from Israel’s Ministry of Defence in a number of fields worth a total of $315 million, the Israeli defence electronics firm said on Monday.

It will supply battle management systems and avionics for helicopters, virtual training for the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) fighter aircraft and operation and maintenance services for the IAF’s Flight Academy, worth $75 million, covering deliveries over six years.

It will also provide Hermes 900 unmanned aircraft systems within three years as well as maintenance services over a period of eight years, for a total value of $90 million.

Elbit will supply over four years electronic warfare systems for F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft and for the navy’s missile vessels, for a total amount of $90 million. It will also provide electro-optic systems worth $25 million and land systems worth $35 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.