Elbit Systems gets Israeli defence contracts worth $315 mln

TEL AVIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems has won various contracts from Israel’s Ministry of Defence in a number of fields worth a total of $315 million, the Israeli defence electronics firm said on Monday.

It will supply battle management systems and avionics for helicopters, virtual training for the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) fighter aircraft and operation and maintenance services for the IAF’s Flight Academy, worth $75 million, covering deliveries over six years.

It will also provide Hermes 900 unmanned aircraft systems within three years as well as maintenance services over a period of eight years, for a total value of $90 million.

Elbit will supply over four years electronic warfare systems for F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft and for the navy’s missile vessels, for a total amount of $90 million. It will also provide electro-optic systems worth $25 million and land systems worth $35 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)