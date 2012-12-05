Elbit Systems to supply space camera to Italian satellite

TEL AVIV, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said its subsidiary won a contract from Israel Aerospace Industries to provide a space camera for the Italian OPTSAT 3000 observation satellite.

The project, comprising the Jupiter advanced camera and additional services, is valued at $40 million and will be completed within three and a half years by Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop.

“Our systems are supplied to a variety of space agencies and customers in the satellite market,” Adi Dar, Elop’s general manager, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We trust that this contract will lead to additional contracts, both in Israel and abroad.” (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)