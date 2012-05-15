UPDATE 2-Elbit Systems results beat forecast, shares up

* Q1 revenue $690.8 mln vs $657.8 mln forecast

* EPS $0.77 vs $0.66 forecast

* CEO sees higher profit, revenue, backlog in 2012

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 a share

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems expects a rise in 2012 revenue and profit after its first-quarter results beat estimates on strong sales in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, where defence budgets are growing.

“I think due to what we did in the past year or so and due to results in the first quarter there is a good potential ... that 2012 will be better than 2011 in respect to backlog, profit and revenue,” President and CEO Joseph Ackerman told Reuters on Tuesday.

While he sees a slight reduction in sales this year in Europe and flat revenue in the United States, he forecast continued growth in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

New products in areas such as unmanned air vehicles, electro-optics and lasers will also boost sales this year, while a cost reduction plan initiated a year ago is starting to bear fruit, Ackerman said.

Elbit expects to end 2012 with 500 fewer employees from a workforce of 13,000, but this will be done through natural attrition, rather than lay-offs.

Shares in Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence firm, were up 0.9 percent at 134 shekels in afternoon trade in a falling Tel Aviv market.

Tsahi Avraham, an analyst at Clal Finance brokerage, said Elbit’s share price assumed stagnant future results.

“But the company continues to invest in emerging markets and Asian markets and could surprise with big contracts during 2012,” said Avraham, who rates Elbit “outperform” with a $44 price target. Its shares closed at $34.41 on Nasdaq on Monday.

Avraham noted that markets outside the United States, Europe and Israel already accounted for 32.4 percent of Elbit’s sales, up from 21 percent a year earlier.

Elbit, which specialises in electronics, intelligence technology such as unmanned air vehicles, command and control and training systems, is also targeting cyber warfare as a growth engine.

Elbit reported quarterly diluted earnings per share of 77 cents compared with 65 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose to $690.8 million from $620.3 million, boosted by sales of airborne systems.

The company was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 66 cents a share on revenue of $657.8 million.

Elbit is continuing discussions with Israel’s Ministry of Defence regarding its request for compensation after the government did not renew its authorisation to complete a $90 million contract with Turkey’s air force for the supply of surveillance systems. Ties between once-close allies Israel and Turkey have deteriorated in recent years.

Elbit’s backlog of orders was $5.45 billion as of March 31, down slightly from $5.53 billion at the end of 2011, but on a yearly basis Ackerman said he saw potential for growth.

The board declared a dividend of 30 cents per share for the first quarter, unchanged from the last quarter of 2011.