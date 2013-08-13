FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Elbit Systems beats profit expectations
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's Elbit Systems beats profit expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates on sales growth in intelligence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Helped by cost-cutting steps, Elbit said on Tuesday it earned $1.19 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.14 a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $702.9 million from $676.4 million. The company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.

Elbit, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 87 cents a share on revenue of $686 million.

Its backlog of orders reached $5.80 billion, from $5.78 billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.