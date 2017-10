MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s largest department store, privately held El Corte Ingles, said on Monday it had started talks to restructure debt totalling 5 billion euros ($6.43 billion).

In a statement, the chain said the new debt could take the form of a syndicated loan and could also involve securitising consumer loans from its finance arm.

The bank Morgan Stanley is leading the refinancing talks, a financial source said.