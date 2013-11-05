Spanish retailer El Corte Ingles issues bond for first time

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s El Corte Ingles, one of Europe’s biggest retailers, said on Tuesday it would issue a 600 million euro ($811 million) bond - the first time the department store owner has turned to capital markets for financing.

Spanish companies are increasingly issuing bonds as banks seek to reduce their exposure to domestic borrowers largely because bad loans have risen to record levels.

Privately held El Corte Ingles, whose stores are found in the centre of most Spanish cities, has suffered from the country’s long-running economic downturn and registered an 18 percent drop in profit in 2012, year-on-year.

Its securitised bond matures in December 2015, with a coupon of 2.8 percent - in line with the interest rate paid out on a Spanish government two-year bond. The bond is backed by the retailer’s consumer loans and store cards businesses.

The issue, which will be launched on November 7 and marketed to institutional investors, will allow the retailer to reduce costs and cut its bank financing, the company said.

Sources told Reuters in April that El Corte Ingles was looking at a securitisation of consumer loans for the first time as it sought to diversify financing.

The retailer, a bellwether for the Spanish economy, reached a deal in August to refinance three-quarters of its 5-billion-euro banking debt.

The company, which has cut prices in food and clothing to compete with cheaper stores, provides financing for expensive items such as dishwashers and sound systems and also grants personal loans.

The bond issue received credit ratings just three notches below the highest grade from Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, the company said, several levels higher than the Kingdom of Spain.

Santander and Deutsche Bank acted as arrangers and joint lead managers for the deal.

Santander said earlier this month it would pay 140 million euros for a 51 percent stake in El Corte Ingles’s consumer finance unit. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day and Pravin Char)