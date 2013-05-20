FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's El Corte Ingles in 5 bln euro debt restructuring
May 20, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's El Corte Ingles in 5 bln euro debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Carlos Ruano

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - Spanish department store El Corte Ingles, the country’s largest privately held company, said on Monday it had started talks to restructure debt totalling 5 billion euros ($6.43 billion).

El Corte Ingles, one of Spain’s largest employers and most venerable retailers, has been hit by a tough economic downturn and been forced to cut prices to fight back against cheaper retailers, particularly in the food sector.

In a statement, the chain said the new debt could take the form of a syndicated loan and could also involve securitising consumer loans from its finance arm.

The department store has long offered consumer financing through its green store card.

Morgan Stanley is leading the refinancing talks, a financial source said.

The company has 4 billion euros in credit lines and 1 billion euros’ worth of bonds sold to the department store’s own employees, a financial source told Reuters.

Spanish retail sales have been falling every month for almost three years and consumers have flocked to low-cost outlets. The last set of results published by the company, for 2011, showed net profit dropping by a third.($1 = 0.7778 euros)

