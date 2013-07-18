FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian regulator will allow M.Video merger with Eldorado
July 18, 2013 / 3:27 PM / in 4 years

Russian regulator will allow M.Video merger with Eldorado

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly regulator FAS will allow Russia’s biggest home electronics retailer M.Video to acquire its closest competitor Eldorado, subject to the combined company selling some assets.

M.Video, which had discussed a merger with Eldorado in 2011, in April requested permission from FAS to acquire 100 percent of Eldorado, according to a report in Russia’s financial daily Kommersant at the time.

The combined company should sell assets to reduce its market share to 35 percent in each region in which it operates, a representative of the regulator said on Thursday.

M.Video generated 158 billion roubles ($5 billion) in revenue last year, up 20 percent on the year. Eldorado had sales of 112 billion roubles, up 15 percent.

As of April 2013, M.Video had 305 stores. Eldorado had 404 stores at the end of 2012.

A merger would create an even stronger competitor for Media-Saturn, part of German retailer Metro, which entered the market in 2006 and has 45 Russian stores. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maya Dyakina and David Holmes)

