FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eldorado Gold cuts capital spending as gold price falls
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

Eldorado Gold cuts capital spending as gold price falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp said on Tuesday that it will cut capital spending in 2013 by more than 35 percent, deferring a full expansion at its Kisladag project in Turkey, in light of the recent drop in the gold price.

The Vancouver-based company also said it will bump back the start dates for three of its European development projects - Skouries and Perama in Greece and Certej in Romania - by at least a year, into 2016 or 2017.

Eldorado now plans to spend $430 million on capital projects in 2013, down from a previous estimate of $670 million. The company also revised down its exploration spending to $51 million from $98.5 million.

At Kisladag, the company said it is working on an amended environmental assessment and expects to have approval by year-end, but noted “the full Kisladag expansion as envisaged will be deferred pending improvement in metal prices.”

Gold prices have fallen sharply in recent months, dipping under $1,300 an ounce, well below the open at the start of the year at $1,674.65 an ounce.

Separately, junior gold miner QMX Gold Corp said it is suspending development work at its Lac Herbin mine in the province of Quebec in light of the plunging gold price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.