PPF, EMMA Capital in talks on Eldorado retailer
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
August 25, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

PPF, EMMA Capital in talks on Eldorado retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Czech investment groups PPF and Emma Capital are involved in multi-party talks on the future of their Russian electronics and white goods retailer Eldorado, PPF and EMMA Capital said on Thursday.

Russian business daily RBC reported on Thursday that Eldorado has been put up for sale and that Russian company Safmar of Russian businessmen Mikhail Gutseriyev and Mikail Shishkanov was in talks to buy it.

"At this point we cannot comment on the situation, because quite complicated, multilateral negotiations are still underway," a spokeswoman for PPF, which holds an 80 percent stake in Eldorado, said in response to questions on the media report.

Emma Capital, which holds the remaining 20 percent, gave an identical comment.

Eldorado had 412 stores in Russia as of the end of June and its first-half 2016 sales rose 25 percent year on year to 59 billion roubles ($909.43 million). ($1 = 64.8755 roubles) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow)

