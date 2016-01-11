Eldorado Gold suspends much of its mine construction in Greece

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp on Monday said it was suspending much of its mine construction and development in Greece due to a number of “actions” and “inactions” by the Greek government.

It said it would suspend construction at its Skouries project, warned that it would do the same at its Olympias project if it did not receive a permit by the end of March and put its Perama Hill and Sapes projects on care and maintenance. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)