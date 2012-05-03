FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Eldorado Gold profit rises on higher gold prices
May 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eldorado Gold profit rises on higher gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Eldorado Gold’s first-quarter profit rose 29 percent, helped by higher gold prices.

Gold price rose 22 percent from the year-ago period, to average $1,690 per ounce during the first quarter.

Net income rose to $67.9 million, or 11 cents per share, from $52.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Production for the quarter rose 5 percent to 155,535 ounces of gold.

Gold revenue rose 24 percent to $271.55 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$12.96 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

