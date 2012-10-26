FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eldorado Gold profit drops on lower gold output
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Eldorado Gold profit drops on lower gold output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mid-tier gold miner Eldorado Gold Corp reported a 26 percent drop in third quarter profit on lower production and reduced sales of the precious metal.

Net earnings were $75.8 million, or 11 cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with $102.5 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue dropped 14 percent to $281 million.

Eldorado produced 155,123 ounces of gold in the quarter, compared with 179,195 ounces in the year-ago period. The average realized gold price dropped slightly to $1,670 per ounce in the quarter, down from $1,700 in the third quarter of 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.