Thai utility EGCO expects higher operating profit on rising capacity

BANGKOK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's second largest private power producer, Electricity Generating Pcl, said on Friday it expected 2016 operating profit of 8 billion baht ($231 million), up from last year due to rising capacity at home and abroad.

The utility plans to increase its generating capacity by 23 percent to 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2019, when foreign operations will account for half of that total compared to 33 percent now, President Chanin Chaonirattisai told reporters.

Renewable energy and hydropower are expected to contribute 30 percent of total capacity over the next 10 years, up from 16 percent currently, Chanin said.

EGCO runs 23 power plants with an installed capacity of 4,049 MW in Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia. It posted an operating profit of 4.3 billion baht in the first half of 2016.

The company is developing seven power plants that are scheduled to start commercial operations from late 2016 until 2019. It is looking for an opportunity to invest overseas, especially in Southeast Asia, he said.

It is also studying the possibility of five foreign projects including the Pakbeng 912-MW hydropower plant and Nam Theun 1 650-MW hydro power plant in Laos, an expansion of a geothermal power plant in Indonesia, and power plants in Vietnam and Myanmar.

Its 930-megawatt Khanom Unit 4 power plant began commercial operations in June to serve electricity demand in Thailand's southern region.