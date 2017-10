(Corrects headline to clarify that the table’s numbers referred to Elecon Engineering, not IDBI Bank)

July 31 (Reuters) - July 31 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30

(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)

Net Profit 64.0 vs 149.1

Net Sales (in bln rupees) 2.32 vs 2.51

EPS (in rupees) 0.69 vs 1.61

Results are standalone

NOTE: Elecon Engineering Co Ltd is a civil engineering firm.