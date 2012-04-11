FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General elections called in the Bahamas for May 7
April 11, 2012 / 3:32 AM / 6 years ago

General elections called in the Bahamas for May 7

David Adams

1 Min Read

MIAMI, April 10 (Reuters) - The Bahamian parliament has been dissolved and a general election will be held on May 7, Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham announced in a speech on Tuesday evening.

The election call came as no surprise as elections were due to be held this year under the constitution of the island chain off Florida’s east coast.

The ruling Free National Movement is seeking re-election for a second five-year term in a two-party contest with the opposition Progressive Liberal Party led by Perry Christie.

This year there are some 172,000 registered voters in the Bahamas, the highest number in Bahamian history and 22,000 more than in the last election five years ago, Ingraham said.

For the first time in Bahamas history the government has invited international observers from the Organization of American States, Caricom and the United States to monitor the vote, he added. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Jackie Frank)

