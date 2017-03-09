JERUSALEM, March 9 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Anti-Trust Authority said on Thursday it approved
Electra Consumer Products' $91 million purchase of
upstart mobile phone operator Golan Telecom.
* As part of the deal, the agency also approved a 10-year
network sharing deal between Golan and Cellcom,
Israel's largest mobile operator.
* It said the deals will maintain the competitive landscape
in Israel's mobile phone market, where at least five operators
will remain.
* The regulator set as a condition that in the coming three
quarters Golan must offer promotions for service at rock bottom
prices.
* Israel's telecoms regulator still needs to give final
approval.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)