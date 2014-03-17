CORRECTED-Activist investor Bramson ups stake in Electra Private Equity

(Corrects stake held on Feb. 28 to 10.24 percent from 13.7 percent)

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in one of Britain’s oldest private equity firms, Electra Private Equity, months after banking hefty profits on the sale of a stake in peer 3i.

Sherborne Investors, the investment vehicle run by the media-shy entrepreneur, now has an 18.39 percent stake in the company, Electra Private Equity said in a statement, up from 10.24 percent on Feb. 28, when Sherborne announced its interest.

Sherborne could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Anjuli Davies)