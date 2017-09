July 1 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Says Electra Partners announces partial realisation of Allflex.

* Says Electra has received total proceeds of eur 72 million (£57 million) from redemption of preferred equity and from sale of around 28 percent of its 15 percent equity interest.