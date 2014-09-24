FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Electra recommends shareholders vote against Bramson
September 24, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Electra recommends shareholders vote against Bramson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The board of directors of UK private equity firm Electra on Wednesday recommended that shareholders vote against all general meeting resolutions proposed by activist investor Edward Bramson’s investment vehicle.

Bramson’s Sherborne Investors has forced a board meeting on Oct. 6. On Tuesday leading UK investor advisory group PIRC said it opposed the plans, which include a strategic review and electing Bramson to the board, while independent advisory firm ISS has also recommended shareholders vote against the resolutions. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Matt Scuffham)

